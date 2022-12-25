Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

