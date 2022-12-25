WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0557 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.42 million and $701,058.68 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00392355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018011 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,773,045 coins and its circulating supply is 762,305,278 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

