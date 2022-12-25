WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.45

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.23 million and $7.45 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01461801 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007865 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019194 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.01716712 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04379276 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

