Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 222.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

