XRP (XRP) Hits Market Cap of $17.43 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $17.43 billion and approximately $287.34 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002616 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007480 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.24 or 0.05194441 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00496232 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.