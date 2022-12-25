XSGD Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $190,080.36 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,582,713 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

