XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.73 million and approximately $158,242.37 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular exchanges.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,582,713 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

