ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,555,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,358,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

