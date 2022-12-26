1,521 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,032,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.93. 212,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,730. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average of $319.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

