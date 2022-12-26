23,452 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,269 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $25.12. 14,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,846. The company has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

