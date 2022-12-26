308,492 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $5,571,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $5,976,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon Trading Up 1.3 %

Haleon Company Profile

HLN stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

