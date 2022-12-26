400,000 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,000. Antero Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,314 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE AR traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $33.93. 82,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.