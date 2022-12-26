435,748 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.54% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 230.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

