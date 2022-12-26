85,700 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

