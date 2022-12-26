Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

