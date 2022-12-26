Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203,826.63

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Achain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $203,826.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00026086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004428 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.