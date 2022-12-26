Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.35. 8,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,128. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 90.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

