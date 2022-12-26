AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Position Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in AECOM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in AECOM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

