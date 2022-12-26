Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.