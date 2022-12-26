Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Aisin Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

