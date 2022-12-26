Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.