Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $28.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,955,597 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,757,467 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

