Alset Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 28th (NASDAQ:AEI)

Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.
Alset Price Performance
NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.17 on Monday. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alset
In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,685,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,527,395 shares of company stock worth $558,383. 54.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alset Company Profile
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
