Alset Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 28th (NASDAQ:AEI)

Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.17 on Monday. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,685,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,527,395 shares of company stock worth $558,383. 54.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

