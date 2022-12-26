Amp Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Amp has traded up 4% against the dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $115.32 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002458 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.19 or 0.05360659 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00499343 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.85 or 0.29586335 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
