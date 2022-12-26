Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $13.36

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Accolade
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accolade Trading Up 4.8 %
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
