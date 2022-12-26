Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $13.36

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Accolade alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $600.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.