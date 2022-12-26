Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $163.66 million and $12.65 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020270 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00228030 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01721598 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $8,592,387.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.