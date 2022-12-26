Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,055,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Apple worth $1,666,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $131.86. 2,676,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,105,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.