Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,509. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

