Arden Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. 645,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417,914. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

