Arden Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.