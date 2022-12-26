Arden Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.02. 91,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

