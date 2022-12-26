Arden Trust Co Has $1.23 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $332.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,195. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $481.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $342.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

