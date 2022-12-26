Arden Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $424,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in EQT by 225.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 249,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

EQT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,606. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

