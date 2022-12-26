Arden Trust Co Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.11. 59,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,733. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

