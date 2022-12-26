Arden Trust Co Has $14.03 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Matson comprises 3.5% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arden Trust Co owned 0.59% of Matson worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,207 shares of company stock worth $854,013. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $64.48. 14,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,574. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

