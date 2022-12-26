Arden Trust Co Has $2.57 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 100,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,600,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 7.5% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $329.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $299.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.