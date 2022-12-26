Arden Trust Co Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 31.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.9% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,089. The company has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.75. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.