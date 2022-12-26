Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 156,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,451. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

