Arden Trust Co Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.14. 675,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,810,580. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.