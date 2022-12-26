Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,125. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.29. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

