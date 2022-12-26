argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $478.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $471.00 to $478.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($425.53) to €425.00 ($452.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.79 and a 200 day moving average of $370.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

