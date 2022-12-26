Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.51 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,997,990 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

