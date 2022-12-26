ARMOR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,556.61 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $368,451.37 and approximately $10,556.61 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars.

