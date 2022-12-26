Astar (ASTR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Astar has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

