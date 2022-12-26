Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $11,084,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.94 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

