Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.64 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $92.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $11.69 or 0.00069286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004137 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,987,253 coins and its circulating supply is 311,581,263 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.