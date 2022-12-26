Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

AGR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,131. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $51.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

