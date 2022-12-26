Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 5.7 %

AYRWF opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

