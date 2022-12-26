Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,511,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 886,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

