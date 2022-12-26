Barclays Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $506.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

