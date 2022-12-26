Barclays Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $9.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $506.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

